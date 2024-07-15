Deji Adeyanju Reacts to Tinubu's Govt Creation of Livestock Ministry: "It Makes No Sense"
- Human rights activist Deji Adeyanju has criticized President Tinubu's decision to create a new Ministry of Livestock
- Adeyanju argued that the activities of the new ministry fall under the Ministry of Agriculture, making the creation of an additional ministry redundant
- He highlighted the financial strain of funding additional ministries and called for a reduction in the number of ministries to the constitutional provision of 36
FCT, Abuja—Human rights activist and political commentator Deji Adeyanju has strongly disapproved of President Bola Tinubu's decision to establish a new Ministry of Livestock.
Adeyanju spoke exclusively with Legit.ng in Abuja on Saturday, July 13.
Recall that Tinubu recently declared the establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development.
Adeyanju argued that it is an unnecessary expenditure that will drain the country's already scarce resources.
He said:
"It makes no sense. The new ministry is another waste and will drain the scarce resources that the country does not have.
"We already said we have too many ministers, but the president is creating another ministry. It doesn't make sense."
Nigeria is troubled with budget constraints, says Adeyanju
Adeyanju highlighted the government's current financial struggles and questioned the logic behind creating additional ministries.
He said:
"He does not have the money to fund his budget, let alone create additional ministries. For me, it makes no sense."
Redundancy and overhead costs
Adeyanju argued that the activities intended for the new Ministry of Livestock fall under the purview of the existing Ministry of Agriculture.
His words:
"The activities of the new ministry are actually under the Ministry of Agriculture, so unless the president plans to disband the Ministry of Agriculture and focus solely on this new ministry, I don't see the point."
He also criticized the additional overhead costs that will be incurred, saying:
"We will need operational vehicles, a new secretariat, hiring new staff, and just wasting money after money.
"We have too many ministries already, over 40. We should reduce them to the constitutional provision of 36."
Adeyanju advocates for reduction of MDAs
Additionally, Adeyanju said the current administration should reduce the number of ministries, departments, and agencies in the country.
He concluded:
"We should be reducing the number of ministries, not increasing them. Creating an additional ministry makes no sense."
Herdsmen, Amotekun forces clash in Ondo state, many wounded
In another related development, Legit.ng reported that herdsmen injured several individuals, including members of the Ondo State Security Network in Akure North local government area.
The incident occurred as personnel from the Amotekun were enforcing the anti-open grazing law at Igoba, along Ado Road.
While removing cows grazing on farmland, armed Fulani herdsmen assaulted the officers using stones, bottles, cutlasses, and firearms.
Jimoh Adeniken, the spokesperson for the Ondo Amotekun Corps, reported that the operatives relocated over 120 cow,s damaging crops.
