FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu warmly congratulated Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on his coronation as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan.

This was contained in a statement released on Friday, July 12 by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity).

Photo credit: @Naija_PR/Kola Sulaiman

The president joined the new Olubadan's family, Ibadan citizens, the Oyo State Council of Obas, and the Oyo State Government in celebrating Oba Olakulehin’s ascension to this prestigious throne.

President Tinubu highlighted that Oba Olakulehin brings considerable wisdom, experience, character, and strength to his new role, Nigerian Tribune reported.

He encouraged the monarch to leverage the esteemed position to promote peace, security, and development in the region, as reported by The Punch.

The president pledged his support to the new Olubadan and wished him success in his efforts to uphold and enrich the culture and traditions of the ancient city.

Additionally, President Tinubu congratulated the people of Ibadan on the peaceful succession process, expressing his hope that the peace, beauty, and renown of Ibadan will continue to flourish.

Tinubu, S'West govs, others grace coronation of Oba Olakulehin

In a related development, Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, is buzzing with excitement as preparations are finalized for the coronation and installation of the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, at the Mapo Hall Arcade in the city's center.

Legit.ng reported that the ceremony is set to begin under tight security, with dignitaries from various sectors already in attendance for this historic event.

Notable attendees include Chief Adebayo Adelabu, representing President Bola Tinubu; Oyo State Deputy Governor Alhaji Adebayo Lawal; Osun State Deputy Governor Prince Kola Adewusi, representing Governor Ademola Adeleke; and Ondo State Deputy Governor Olayide Adelami, representing Governor Lucky Akeredolu, former Oyo State Deputy Governors Chief Moses Adeyemo and Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarunmi are also present, along with former Methodist Church Prelate Sunday Ola-Makinde, among others

