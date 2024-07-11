The civil society organization, iLEAD AFRICA, showcased its achievements in empowering young leaders through digital innovations

Yusuff Abiodun, CEO of iLEAD AFRICA, emphasized the organization's dedication to empowering youth and marginalized communities

Program Officer Sunday Timothy shared insights into upcoming projects such as the iMonitor Project and the Youth in Parliament mentorship program

A civil Society Organisation, iLEAD AFRICA, has held a transformative presentation of its 2023 impact report.

The report sheds light on its achievements in empowering young leaders through digital innovations.

The event highlighted the organization's past successes, ongoing initiatives, and future plans, featuring testimonials from participants whose lives have been significantly transformed by iLEAD AFRICA's efforts.

Speaking during the launch, the Chief Executive Officer, iLEAD Africa, Yusuff Abiodun, emphasised the organization's dedication to empowering youth and marginalized communities through digital innovations.

He expressed profound gratitude to the iLEAD AFRICA team, volunteers, and partners, acknowledging their essential support that has enabled the organization to make a significant impact across various communities despite limited resources.

Furthermore, Abiodun presented impressive statistics reflecting the extensive reach and depth of iLEAD AFRICA's work, saying that the organization achieved about 4 Projects, 15 Programs, 5 Local Communities, Over 2,000 Direct Participants, Over 10,000 Beneficiaries, 12 Local and Global Partners, 3 Grants/Awards.

Speaking on several key projects, Abiodun said:

“YOUTHelect Project: This initiative, which secured a grant from LEAP Africa and Nigeria Youth Future Funds, aims to engage and empower young people in political participation and the electoral process.

“Be the Change Initiative: Focused on encouraging youth to drive positive change within their communities.

“Youth Digital Skills Accelerator Program (YODA): Offers digital skills training to enhance youth employability and innovation.”

Sunday Timothy, the Program Officer at iLEAD AFRICA, shared insights into upcoming projects, such as:

“iMonitor Project: This project will monitor the upcoming Edo and Ondo state elections and future elections in Nigeria.

“Youth in Parliament: Part of the YOUTHelect project, this mentorship program aims to involve youth more actively in legislative processes and governance.

“Youth Digital Democracy Dialogue: A quarterly hybrid program providing a platform for young people to engage in discussions about democracy and digital governance. Second Cohort of Youth Digital Skills Accelerator Program (YODA).”

Several participants shared their experiences, highlighting the significant impact iLEAD AFRICA has had on their lives.

