The hyena that escaped from its cage at the Jos Wildlife Park on Monday has reportedly been found alive

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, by the management of the Plateau State Tourism Corporation (PSTC) headed by Chuwang Pwajok

Pwajok disclosed that the hyena was located following an exhaustive search and has been returned to its cage

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

A hyena that escaped from the Jos Wildlife Park in Plateau state has been found alive and returned to its cage.

The Hyena who escaped from Plateau Wildlife Park has been found. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Murat Özgür Güvendik/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

Recall that tension enveloped the Dong Community of Jos North local government Area of Plateau state on Monday, July 8.

This is after a hyena escaped from the community wildlife park on Sunday, July 7, 2024, causing serious panic among residents.

On Monday, Chuwang Pwajok, the general manager of Plateau State Tourism Corporation, updated the public on the incident.

Management returned the hyena to its closure without delay

But on Tuesday, July 9, the management of the Plateau State Tourism Cooperation, led by Chuwang Pwajok, disclosed in a statement that the hyena was discovered after a relentless search and immediately tranquilized and captured.

The statement read in part:

“The Management of Plateau State Tourism Corporation would like to inform the general public that after relentless search and rescue efforts, the missing hyena has finally been found, tranquilised, captured and safely returned to its enclosure.

“We deeply appreciate the general public for remaining calm and cooperative. This greatly assisted in the search and rescue of the animal. Thank you.”

9-year-old lion kills staff on OAU campus

In another related development, Legit.ng reported that a staff of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Olabode Olawuyi, was killed by a lion in the university's zoological garden in Ile-Ife, .

Abiodun Olanrewaju, the spokesperson of the university, disclosed the incident in a statement on Monday, February 19. According to Olanrewaju, Olawuyi was attacked while feeding the lion, an activity he had done for over nine years.

Olawuyi, until his death, was a veterinary technologist who had been in charge of the OAU zoological garden for over a decade.

Source: Legit.ng