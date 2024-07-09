A man identified as Shuaibu Alhaji Yushau has been arrested for climbing a very high broadcast mast to kill himself in Abuja

The FCT Police public relations officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said police operatives prevented Yushau from taking his own life after much professional persuasion

According to Adeh, the suspect is presently in the FCT police custody and he is in stable condition

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command have arrested a man identified as Shuaibu Alhaji Yushau for climbing a very high broadcast mast with a placard to kill himself at ASO Radio in Katampe.

Yushau was prevented from taking his own life after much professional persuasion from the police operatives at about 09:10 a.m. on Monday, July 8.

The police said the suspect is presently in police custody and stable condition Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The FCT Police public relations officer, SP Josephine Adeh, made this known in a statement issued via the Command X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @FCT_PoliceNG.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Adeh said police operatives swiftly mobilized to the location following a distress call from concerned citizens.

She said the suspect is presently in police custody and in stable condition.

The police spokesperson added that Further development will be communicated in due course.

“With much professional persuasion from the police operatives, the man later identified as Shuaibu Alhaji Yushau was prevented from taking his own life. He claimed to have been observing the mast for about a week before deciding to climb it. The suspect is presently in police custody and a stable condition.”

Legit.ng recalls that a group of youths in Osogbo, Osun state protested against economic hardship and insecurity in Nigeria.

The protesters said they've rejected the economic hardship in the land because Nigerians deserve better.

The youths urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to do something to better the living conditions of the people.

Hardship: Tinubu discloses month suffering will end

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that amidst the hunger and inflation in the land, Nigerians have been urged to remain united and hopeful

President Tinubu gave the charge as he told Nigerians to expect an economic turnaround by December 2024.

The Nigerian leader also urged all the 36 state governors to come together and ensure the country succeeds, noting "collective efforts is key"

Source: Legit.ng