Armed bandits dressed in hijabs have kidnapped no fewer than 25 villagers, mostly women and children in Katsina state

The attack took place at the Runka community in the Safana local government area on Saturday, July 6

Eyewitnesses said one person was injured while trying to escape and was thereafter hospitalised

Runka community, Katsina state - No fewer than 25 villagers, mostly women and children have been kidnapped by a group of armed bandits who attacked the Runka community in the Safana local government area of Katsina state.

It was gathered that some of the armed bandits dressed in hijabs during the attack on Saturday, July 6.

As reported by Leadership, eyewitnesses said one person was injured while trying to escape and was thereafter hospitalised.

The witnesses added that the bandits moved from house to house, breaking in and taking the occupants to the nearby forest.

The attack is believed to have been facilitated by informants within the community.

The chairman of Safana local government area, Sani Abdullahi, disclosed that a rescue operation was underway.

The incident highlighted the ongoing security challenges in the North-West region of the country.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Safana LGA has deployed a team to the area to assist in the rescue efforts.

Legit.ng recalls that a former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Takai Shamang, was kidnapped by bandits in Kaduna state.

Shamang's daughter, Grace Abbin, said her father was abducted at his residence in Biniki at about 8:00pm on Friday, July 5.

Bandits abduct 2 journalists, family members in Kaduna

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that two Nigerian journalists - Abdulgafar Alabelewe of The Nation and AbdulRaheem Abdu of the Blueprint newspaper, their wives and children were abducted by armed bandits in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

The terrorists stormed the Millennium City in the Dahjonu community around 10.30pm on Saturday night and shot indiscriminately.

The Kaduna state police command is yet to comment on the kidnapping incident as at the time of filing this report

