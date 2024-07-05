The Federal High Court in Abuja has set September 18 as the date to deliver its verdict on a lawsuit aiming to oust Abdullahi Ganduje

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Abuja has scheduled September 18 to announce its decision on a lawsuit seeking the removal of Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date after all parties presented their final arguments in the case, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/599/2024, filed by members of the North Central APC Forum, led by Saleh Zazzaga.

The plaintiffs contest Ganduje’s appointment, alleging it violates APC’s constitution by appointing him from Kano State instead of Nasarawa State in the North Central zone.

They seek to restrain Ganduje from acting as APC Chairman and invalidate all actions taken under his leadership since August 3, 2023.

Vanguard reported that they argue that Ganduje’s appointment does not adhere to the APC’s constitutional provisions and should have been filled from Nasarawa State according to party rules.

During the hearing, the plaintiff’s counsel, Benjamin Davou, urged the court to remove Ganduje, while the defendants, including Ganduje’s representative Abdul Adamu and the legal teams for APC and INEC, led by Isiaka Dikko, SAN, and Ahmed Mohammed, respectively, requested the suit’s dismissal.

The plaintiffs assert that Ganduje’s leadership was unlawfully imposed by the APC’s National Executive Committee, insisting only the party’s National Convention has the authority to appoint or remove national officers, including the National Chairman, The Guardian reported.

