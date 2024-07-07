The NDLEA arrested Ba’ale Ige Babatunde, head of the Akarabata community in Ile-Ife, Osun state, with 5kg of fresh cannabis plants on July 5

Another operation in Adamawa state led to the arrest of Chadian national Yves Ahmat Gali, who was found with a loudspeaker concealing 5.200kg of Loud

The agency's War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) activities continued nationwide, with commendations from NDLEA Chief Brig-Gen. Mohamed Marwa (Rtd)

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) apprehended Ba’ale Ige Babatunde, the head of the Akarabata community in Ile-Ife, Osun state, on Friday, July 5.

The traditional ruler was found with fresh weed plants weighing 5kg.

In a statement released on Sunday, July 7, by Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA's Director of Media and Advocacy, it was reported that the agency's operatives in Kano state also arrested Yusuf Abdulrahman, a youth corps member, at the Corpers Lodge in the Sumaila area of the city. Abdulrahman was caught with 1.250kg of Loud.

NDLEA arrests Chadian nation caught with drugs

Additionally, NDLEA officers conducted a stop-and-search operation along the Ngurore – Yola road in Adamawa state on Wednesday, July 2, Nigerian Tribune reported.

During the search, they arrested a Chadian national, Yves Ahmat Gali. Gali was travelling in a commercial bus from Kano to Yola and was found with a loudspeaker concealing 20 compressed blocks and nine plastic containers of Loud, totalling 5.200kg.

NDLEA haunts down high-profile cocaine syndicate

The statement also detailed a raid by NDLEA operatives on a high-profile cocaine syndicate in Lagos.

Following months of intelligence gathering and surveillance, an operation targeted a drug syndicate led by a couple, Agbakoba John Mmadu and Agbakoba Ijeoma Chinwe, along with their associate, Okoye Ifeoma Maryjane.

Large quantities of cocaine intended for export and local distribution were recovered.

The 54-year-old Agbakoba John Mmadu was arrested at Ago Palace Way, Okota, while his wife and their associate were apprehended at Lilly Estate, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, on July 3, 2024.

Seven parcels of cocaine weighing 7.652 kilograms were seized from Mmadu, and 122 compressed pellets of cocaine weighing 2.42 kilograms were recovered from Ijeoma and Ifeoma.

This brings the total seizure to 10.1 kilograms, with a street value exceeding N2.1 billion.

Benue: NDLEA intercepted a consignment with 350 grams of cocaine

In a related operation, NDLEA operatives in Benue state intercepted a consignment of 350 grams of cocaine on Thursday, July 4, at a checkpoint along Enugu Road, Otukpo.

The drug was hidden inside an MP3 speaker sent as a waybill parcel. A swift follow-up operation at Flight Motor Park in Otukpo led to the arrest of the owner, 25-year-old Odeh Anthony.

NDLEA nabs 2 men with 13,540 tramadol pills, others

In Abuja, FCT, NDLEA operatives arrested Sanusi Mamman and Usaini Ibrahim on Saturday while they were in a vehicle along the Abaji-Gwagwalada route, TheCable reported.

They were found with 1,132 bottles of codeine syrup, 13,540 pills of tramadol, 50,000 pills of diazepam, and 59 pills of Rohypnol. The suspects claimed they were transporting the opioids from Onitsha, Anambra state.

NDLEA vow tough war against illicit drugs

Continuing their efforts, NDLEA commands and formations nationwide have been actively conducting War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization activities in schools, places of worship, workplaces, and communities over the past week.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig-Gen. Mohamed Marwa (Rtd), commended the officers and personnel of the Special Operations Unit, as well as those from Osun, Benue, Ondo, Kano, and FCT Commands, for their successful arrests and seizures.

