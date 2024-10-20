2 businessmen, Canada-based nurse arrested at Lagos airport

Nigerian Canadian nurse Usman Grace Khadijat Olami has been arrested for drug trafficking at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives also arrested two businessmen for similar offenses

The NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, October 20

Ikeja, Lagos state - Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a Nigerian Canadian nurse Usman Grace Khadijat Olami at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja Lagos.

Olami was arrested on 4th October during the inward clearance of Air France passengers from Toronto, Canada via Paris.

The Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, October 20 via the NDLEA X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ndlea_nigeria.

Babafemi said a total of 70 parcels of Canadian Loud, weighing 35.70kg were recovered from her during a search of her luggage.

The NDLEA spokesperson said the Canadian based nurse claimed her boyfriend instructed her to come with the large consignment of the highly sought-after synthetic cannabis.

In a similar development, NDLEA officers also arrested two businessmen, Ihejirika Okechukwu Emmanuel and Iwuagwu Ikedi Victory.

51-year-old Ihejirika was arrested on Tuesday 15th October 2024 while attempting to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Thailand via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

A body scan showed he ingested illicit drug which proved to be cocaine. As a result, he was placed under excretion observation during which he expelled five big egg-size wraps of cocaine weighing 400 grams.

He confessed that he was to be paid upon successful delivery of the drug consignment in Thailand. He said he needed the money to boost his fish importation business.

26-year-old Iwuagwu was intercepted on Thursday, October 17 while coming from Brazil via Addis Ababa during the inward clearance of passengers on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

His body scan revealed ingestion of illicit drugs. When he was put under observation, he excreted a pellet of cocaine weighing 22 grams.

When he was put under observation, he excreted a pellet of cocaine weighing 22 grams.

“He, however, confessed that he ingested 30 wraps of the illicit drug in Brazil but excreted 29 pellets in Addis Ababa, where he handed them over to another person. The suspect revealed that he was to be paid N2.5 million for trafficking the drug.”

