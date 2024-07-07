A Bauchi-based Islamic cleric, Idris Abdulaziz, has explained why he cannot support the reinstatement of Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano

Idris said former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje should be commended for dethroning Sanusi and creating four additional emirates

He accused Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of persecuting the people of Kano state just to satisfy one person

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - A Bauchi-based Islamic cleric, Idris Abdulaziz, has slammed Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf for reinstating Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano.

Idris said abolishing the four Kano emirates negates the principle of decentralisation of power.

Idris said Ganduje should be commended for dethroning Sanusi Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi/@Engr_Alkasimfge

Source: UGC

The cleric argued that retaining the emirates with their emirs would help in resolving conflicts at the local level.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“What type of development is this, just to satisfy one person, you are persecuting your people in this democratic setup. It takes people two months to see an emir if there are disagreements that need to be reconciled by the traditional institutions.”

He stated this during a Friday Jumm’at sermon on 21 June at the Dutsen Tanshi area of the Bauchi metropolis.

As reported by Premium Times, the Facebook video of the statement in Hausa has gone viral in Kano and other northern states.

The cleric commended ex-Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje for creating four additional emirates.

Idris added that:

“I never met Ganduje either one-on-one or through third-party, or phone calls, I swear, but I am in support of whoever is fair and just.

“For me, whoever dethroned Sanusi deserves a salute, because we are looking at it from a religious perspective. I can’t believe in a self-proclaimed cleric deceiving people claiming to be an Islamic cleric.

“Just because you read Arabic linguistics for some months did not qualify you to be an Islamic cleric.”

Why Ganduje appointed Bayero, 4 other Kano Emirs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the NNPP chairman in Kano state, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, said Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and four other Emirs were merely commissioners.

Dungurawa alleged that former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje appointed the five emirs to win the 2023 elections.

He said the 15th Emir of Kano, Bayero and the four other emirs ought to have vacated their seats after Ganduje’s tenure in May 2023.

Source: Legit.ng