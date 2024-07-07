A top chieftain of the NNPP has exposed the secret of the 15th Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero

Hashim Dungurawa, the chairman of the ruling NNPP in Kano state has affirmed that Bayero is enjoying federal power and support from Tinubu's government because of his "Yoruba blood"

At the moment, Bayero and the 16th Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II are claiming ownership of the Kano throne amid court battles

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

On Sunday, July 7, the chairman of the ruling New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano state, Hashim Dungurawa, alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was destabilising the state by trying to impose the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, on the Emirate because they both share same Yoruba background.

The 15th Emir of Kano Ado Bayero and President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Tinubu Media Office

Source: Facebook

Dungurawa levelled this allegation against Tinubu on Sunday, while addressing journalists in Kano on the achievements of the ruling NNPP in the state in the last one year, Leadership reported.

Buttressing his point, he stated that there was no reason Emir Bayero would be given special protection by the Nigerian Army, Police, DSS and other security agencies against the interest of the state government led by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Kano Emirate tussle: Why Tinubu should back off

Speaking further, he warned that President Tinubu’s alleged meddling into the Kano Emirate tussle would backfire against the the president in 2027.

“Your perceived stance on the ongoing Kano Emirate Tussle would surely work against you in 2027 because if you think you can use it to gain ground in Kano when the chips are down you will realise your mistakes.

“If the President thinks he will use a few of his kinsmen in Kano and the alleged Bayero’s Yoruba lineage to continue to keep the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero in the State, let him wait for 2027, we will show him that those people will not help him,” Dungurawa warned.

He then appealed to President Tinubu to see reason in doing all he could to bring to an end to the Kano Emirate debacle by ensuring that the deposed Emir was taken away from Kano.

Meanwhile, the 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, and his rival, Aminu Ado Bayero, the 15th Emir of the ancient city are currently at war over Kano throne.

Court gives Kano judges investigating Ganduje 48 hours to resign

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Thursday, July 4, gave Justice Farouk Lawan Adamu and Justice Zuwaira Yusuf a two-day ultimatum to resign their appointments.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Abba Yusuf appointed Adamu as the chairman of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry for the recovery of misappropriated Public Properties and Assets and Yusuf as the chairman Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate Political Violence and Missing Persons.

Source: Legit.ng