Abuja, FCT - General Christopher Gwabin Musa, Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, recently addressed the nation in a video posted on X, highlighting the country's multifaceted security challenges.

His remarks addressed the persistent threats posed by non-state actors and the ongoing efforts of the Nigerian armed forces to maintain peace and stability.

“Presently, Nigeria as part of the international community is facing a lot of challenges that have to do with asymmetric warfare. Non-state actors operate in different parts of the country in the Northeast. For 15 years still counting, we have had the issues of Boko Haram and ISWAP. In the north-central and northwest, we have issues with banditry. In south-south Nigeria, issues of pipeline vandalism, and sea piracy. In the southeast, we have the IPOB and indigenous people of Biafra, demanding to secede from the country,” General Musa stated.

Despite these challenges, General Musa emphasised the resilience and professionalism of the Nigerian armed forces.

“But in all this, the armed forces of Nigeria had remained resolute in what we were doing. We are a professional armed forces. We will continue to enhance, and intensify our training which is key and basic for our troops. We will also look at the aspect of our troops' welfare without welfare, they will not be able to perform optimally,” he said.

General Musa highlighted the broader implications of their efforts, aiming to restore normalcy and ensure that everyday life can continue without disruption.

“By what we are doing, we are trying to make sure there is peace so that children will be able to go back to school, markets will flourish. All we require from Nigerians is to continue to believe in the country, and continue to support the government, and the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies. We can not do it alone, we need everybody to be on board to defeat these terrorists, bandits and criminals,” he added.

Bandits unleash terror, abduct over 150 people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bandits have kidnapped more than 150 people and stolen over 1,000 cattle from several villages in the Gobir Emirate of Sokoto State.

This attack occurred just days after the Emir of Gobir, Alhaji Isa Muhammad Bawa, who also served as the District Head of Gatawa, died while in captivity.

