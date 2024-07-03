The Lagos state government has urged residents to remain calm following flash floods caused by heavy rainfall

The Lagos State Government urged residents to remain calm on Wednesday, June 3, following the flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall across the state.

There has been a heavy downpour in Lagos state which has caused flash floods in the state.

Lagos State Commissioner of environment, Tokunbo Wahab speaks on flash floods in Lagos state after 9hrs rainfall in the state

Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, made this appeal in a statement shared via his social media X, handle, @kunle_adeshina.

He said:

"Lagos has been experiencing continuous rainfall for approximately nine hours since early Wednesday morning.

"This prolonged rain, combined with the heavy downpours the state has faced daily since last week, has led to an increase in the level of the Lagos lagoon."

Areas affected by flood in Lagos

He explained that the flash floods that inundated areas like Iyana-Oworo, which connects to the Third Mainland Bridge, and several other regions, would recede once the rains subside and the lagoon levels drop, as reported by Vanguard.

The commissioner mentioned that the state had deployed Emergency Flood Abatement Gang officials to major problem spots, including Iyana-Oworo, which had been cleared of all blockages.

LASG's call to residents in low-lying areas

The commissioner urged those in low-lying areas to relocate to higher ground as a necessary precaution to protect lives and properties.

He also advised residents against driving through flooded areas, noting that just one foot of flowing water with a high tide is enough to sweep away a vehicle, regardless of its occupants.

Wahab encouraged all residents to stay informed by regularly checking daily weather reports issued by the State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, as these serve as a guide for daily activities.

LASG, Residents must play their part

He highlighted that Lagos, being a coastal city with nearly one-third of its landmass underwater, requires residents to be more vigilant about environmental conditions.

He reiterated that the government has undertaken a year-long maintenance and cleaning of all its secondary and primary drainage systems to manage runoff from heavy rains effectively.

Flood sweeps Lagos pupil away

Earlier, a fruit seller was thrown into mourning as her son, Joshua, was swept away by flood while returning from school on Taiwo Street in Ikosi, Ketu area of Lagos state.

Legit.ng reported that the tragic incident occurred when the primary six alongside his colleagues were returning home from school.

The heartbroken mother said she had lost her home in a fire and was living in a temporary shelter.

