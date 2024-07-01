In Ogbomoso, Oyo state, the chief Imam Sheikh Teliat Yunus Ayilara has been having a fierce battle with the traditional monarch, Soun of Ogbomoso Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye

However, the council of Imams in the community has said Oba Olaoye did not have an issue with the Imam and that the family's claiming membership of Sheikh Teliat in the Ayilara family is questionable

This is as the Oyo State High Court in Ogbomoso restrained the Oba and his council from removing the Imam pending the hearing of the case before it

The real issue between the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, the kingmakers of town and the Chief Imam of Ogbomoso, Sheikh Teliat Yunus Ayilara, has been said to be a family quest.

In a report by Alaroye, a Yorùbá news medium, the council of Imams in the town dissociated the Soun from the battle of the embattled Imam Ayilara, saying that his family alleged that his lineage is questionable.

How family go against Imam Ogbomoso

They then approached the new king, Oba Olaoye, to intervene for them, adding that Imam Teliat was installed without addressing their petitions and the Soun action against the Imam was a result of his investigation.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State High Court in Ogbomoso recently restrained the Ọba and the kingmakers, led by Chief Sobalaje Otolorin, from removing the Muslim leader in a suit filed before the court.

The Registered Trustees of Ogbomoso Muslim Youths Forum filed the application against the Soun and the Soun-in-Council in suit number HOG/31/2024 before the state High Court in Ogbomoso.

Ogbomoso's Muslim youths allegation against monarch

According to the allegation by the Muslim youths, the traditional ruler and the kingmakers, that is, the members of the Soun-in-Council, were on the move to remove the Imam.

The suit reads in part:

“defendants/respondents, whether by themselves, their agents, privies, officers under their control, or any persons acting on the instruction of the defendants/respondents from suspending or removing the holder of office of Grand Chief Imam of Ogbomoso land (in the person of Alhaji Yunus Olusina Ayilara) or in any way disturbing or tampering with the office of Grand Chief Imam of Ogbomoso land pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice”.

