The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has unveiled two new carbonated drinks

The monarch unveiled Tingo Cola and Tingo Electric, produced by Tingo Foods, owned by Tinko B.V. Plc

The Ooni said the new drinks have been certified for consumption and distribution by the appropriate regulatory bodies

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has unveiled Tingo drinks, a new addition to the carbonated drinks industry in Nigeria.

At the unveiling, the first-class royal father disclosed that Nigeria could compete favourably in the global soft drinks industry with quality products.

Ooni says Nigeria can compete globally

Tinko B.V. Plc, an Ojaja Pan Africa Limited subsidiary, produces the new drinks, Tingo Cola and Tingo Electric.

The Ooni disclosed that he has always dreamed of owning a soft drink brand that would produce quality products to position Nigeria in the global soft drinks market.

He said:

“The license under which we produce Tingo Cola, Tingo Electra, Tingo Twist (Cucumber and Cranberry), and Tingo Booze Fruit Mix proves we are committed to quality and standards.

“One of our main focuses is our sheer determination to elevate homegrown brands instead of demarketing them. That’s why we have put resources together to create these exceptional drinks and produce what we consume to reduce importation and save the Naira.”

Ooni vows to create five million jobs.

The Ooni disclosed that his entrance into commercial activities as a monarch is not profit-oriented but serves as a pathfinder to show people how to add value to products for international standards via seamless product distribution, stating that his business ventures came from his passion for humanity.

He said he has embarked on business to create five million direct and indirect jobs for the Nigerian youths via retailing, recycling, and other forms of distribution driven by technology.

The monarch stated that Tingo Foods products have been certified by appropriate regulatory authorities, such as NAFDAC, and are fit for consumption.

“The Tingo Cola, for instance, is laced with lemon flavour and other natural ingredients such as cucumber, cranberry, and others that showcase the brand's originality and uniqueness. We made it according to safe specifications for consumption,” he said.

