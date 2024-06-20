The university community has been thrown into mourning after a student of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike was found dead

The deceased, Maxwell Okeke, was kidnapped by some youths of the community before his decomposing body was found

The public relations officer of the university, Elom Iyke Ubochi, said the student's body was recovered under the bridge of Ako stream at Nwakpu village

Ndufu Alike, Ebonyi state - The decomposing body of a student of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike (AE-FUNAI), Maxwell Okeke has been found under the bridge of Ako stream at Nwakpu village, along Ikwo/Abakaliki road.

It was gathered that Okeke was abducted and killed by some members of the host community.

The student was found dead under the bridge of Ako stream at Nwakpu village Photo credit: AE-FUNAI website

According to The Nation, sources said the student was seen discussing with some youths after he was involved in a minor bicycle accident on his way to the hostel from school.

A student said the deceased was last seen after he followed the youths who were requesting treatment for the guys who got injured.

The source said dodged an oncoming bike and the Ikwo guys got injured because he dodged being hit by the bike.

“His decomposed body was found by a river side and one of my course mates who is a close friend to the deceased went to confirm if he was actually the one by the clothes he wore the last time they saw him before the abduction took place. So he said the missing guy is actually dead.”

The public relations officer of the university, Elom Iyke Ubochi, confirmed the tragic incident.

The statement partially read:

“The security agencies have apprehended some of those alleged to be involved in the abduction of Magnus and did everything possible to rescue him alive.

“Unfortunately, on Monday, 17th June 2024, the decomposing body of Magnus was painfully recovered under the bridge of Ako stream at Nwakpu village, along Ikwo/Abakaliki road.”

