The Arewa Young Leaders Forum (AYLF) has expressed its support for President Tinubu and the minister of water resources, Prof. Joseph Utsev, in their efforts to provide clean water and sanitation to all Nigerians

The AYLF praised the minister's initiatives, including the "Clean Nigeria; Use the Toilet campaign"

The group urged all Nigerians to support the campaign and embrace the use of toilets and clean water facilities to contribute to the development of the nation

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has eight years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

FCT, Abuja—The Arewa Young Leaders Forum (AYLF) has backed President Bola Tinubu and the minister of water resources and sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, in their quest to provide clean water and sanitation to all Nigerians.

In a statement released on Sunday, June 30, AYLF President Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi praised the minister's efforts, particularly in the northern region, saying they have had a "profound impact" on citizens' lives.

The Arewa Young Leaders Forum (AYLF) backed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's clean water campaign. Photo credits: @JUtsev, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

"We are pleased to express our unwavering support for President Tinubu and Minister Utsev's initiative to tackle the long-standing issue of inadequate access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene in our country," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"The Minister's 'Clean Nigeria; Use the Toilet campaign' has been hailed as a laudable initiative that aligns with the international best practice of promoting the well-being and development of young people in the northern region."

Nigerians urged to embrace cleanliness

Sanusi urged all Nigerians to support the campaign, embrace the use of toilets and clean water facilities, and contribute to the development of the nation.

"We are pleased to express our unwavering support for President Tinubu and Minister Utsev's initiative... Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of our people," he added.

"We urge all Nigerians to support this campaign and embrace the use of toilets and clean water facilities. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of our people and contribute to the development of our great nation."

Water crisis in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Sanusi highlighted the alarming statistics on Nigeria's water crisis, where millions of citizens lack access to clean water, resulting in significant economic losses and widespread waterborne diseases like diarrhoea, cholera, and typhoid. However, he expressed optimism about the government's efforts to address this issue, particularly in the northern region, where access to clean water is scarce.

The AYLF commended the ministry's initiatives, including developing surface and groundwater resources, constructing modern water treatment plants, and extending piped water networks to rural areas.

He urged all Nigerians to support this campaign and embrace the use of toilets and clean water facilities, emphasizing that collective efforts can make a significant difference in citizens' lives and contribute to the country's development.

Lagos assembly calls for urgent cholera awareness campaign

In other news, the Lagos state House of Assembly has recommended measures to combat the spiralling cases of cholera in the state.

The toll of death attributed to the malady has risen to 21 as of the latest update obtainable from governmental officials.

The Lagos Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa noted that the state's residents need to be educated about the activities causing the illness.

Source: Legit.ng