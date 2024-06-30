BREAKING: Former Chief of Defence Staff is Dead, Details Emerge
Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi (rtd), the former chief of defence staff in the Fourth Republic, is dead.
Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the director of defence information, announced this in a terse statement on Sunday, June 30.
According to Leadership, the statement stated that the former CDS died in the early hours of Sunday in Abuja.
Admiral Ogohi is from Kogi state and served as the chief of defence staff from 1999 to 2003 under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.
The statement tersely read:
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
“With deep sorrow, I announced the death of Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi (rtd), a former Chief of Defence Staff (1999-2003). He passed on in Abuja in the early hours of today.”
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844