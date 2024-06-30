Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi (rtd), the former chief of defence staff in the Fourth Republic, is dead.

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the director of defence information, announced this in a terse statement on Sunday, June 30.

Former chief of defence staff dies Admiral Ogohi

According to Leadership, the statement stated that the former CDS died in the early hours of Sunday in Abuja.

Admiral Ogohi is from Kogi state and served as the chief of defence staff from 1999 to 2003 under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The statement tersely read:

“With deep sorrow, I announced the death of Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi (rtd), a former Chief of Defence Staff (1999-2003). He passed on in Abuja in the early hours of today.”

