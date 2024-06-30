Former Minister Labaran Maku advised President Bola Tinubu to prioritise national unity by implementing inclusive policies and appointments

Maku highlighted the importance of effective economic management to sustain democracy

Tinubu was urged to implement economic policies to stabilise the economy, stressing the need to manage monetary policies to prevent the devaluation of the naira.

FCT, Abuja—Former minister of information and communication Labaran Maku has advised the Tinubu-led administration on tackling the hardships and insecurity ravaging the country.

Makku, who spoke exclusively with Legit.ng urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritise unity in his administration through inclusive policies and appointments.

Former Minister of Information, Labaran Makku sends a message to President Bola Tinubu Photo credit: Laraban Makku/Kola Sulaimon

Furthermore, Maku emphasised that national unity is essential for peace and stability in Nigeria.

His words:

"If we bring the nation together through our policies, power-sharing, appointments, and by acknowledging every region, it will result in peace and unity."

Tinubu urged to sustain democracy with economic management

Maku stressed the importance of effective economic management for sustaining democracy.

He highlighted the need for President Tinubu to focus on properly managing Nigeria's resources to ensure progress for future generations.

He said:

"Moreover, democracy cannot endure unless we transparently manage Nigeria's resources for the benefit of future generations.

"I trust that under the current administration, we are anticipating effective economic management for the country's progress. This is essential."

Maku called on Tinubu to implement economic policies to relieve Nigerians and stabilise the economy.

The two-time minister particularly emphasised the importance of managing monetary policies to prevent the devaluation of the naira, which affects production and importation in the country.

He said:

"The president must carefully evaluate these policies. If the value of the naira keeps declining, it will lead to a halt in production within Nigeria.

"As a nation that imports capital goods, we rely on imported machinery for any substantial development. We do not manufacture machinery domestically."

Maku also pointed out that a stable naira would attract more companies to Nigeria, boosting the economy and creating jobs.

He said:

"If the naira's value improves, many companies will be attracted to Nigeria, and I believe many already are. The president should closely examine these policies. I am confident he has the experience and capability to unite Nigerians."

