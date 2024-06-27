The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, reprimanded Chief Imam Sheikh Taliat Yunus Olusina Ayilara

The reprimand comes on the heel that the chief Imam did not seek permission before embarking on the Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia

The Chief Imam confirmed the development and acknowledged previous reprimands from the monarch

Oyo state - The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, criticized Chief Imam Sheikh Taliat Yunus Olusina Ayilara for undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia without obtaining the traditional ruler's permission.

It is noted that tensions have been ongoing for several months between the traditional ruler and the Chief Imam.

Vanguard reported that the Chief Imam was among the Nigerian pilgrims who participated in the 1445 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

In the reprimand, the Soun claimed that the Chief Imam had not informed him before his journey.

The traditional ruler's letter, Dated June 10, 2024, stated that the Chief Imam's actions violated the agreement he signed before assuming his role.

The reprimand, made available to news outlets yesterday, was signed by the palace Secretary, Toyin Ajamu, on behalf of the Soun.

The letter reads part:

“However, we have been informed that you are currently in Mecca on a Holy pilgrimage without notifying the Soun. This is a clear violation of your undertaking.”

“This action is a direct breach of your undertakings. As the Soun of Ogbomosoland, I hereby demand that you immediately return to Ogbomoso and rectify these violations and desist from any further actions that violate the undertakings you signed upon your appointment as Chief Imam Agba of Ogbomosoland.”

Chief Imam replies to Soun: 'You have no power to query me'

In a quick reply, Sheik Teliat Yinus Ayilara informed the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, that he cannot be questioned by the traditional ruler because the position of Chief Imam is not a conventional title, as reported by PM News.

He said:

"I respect Yoruba culture and tradition deeply, and that's why I'm responding to Your Majesty's letters.

"However, as the spiritual leader of the Muslim community in Ogbomosoland, I cannot subordinate Islamic practices to Yoruba tradition.

"This right is collective among all Muslims. Your Majesty, I have forwarded these letters to my legal team for court action. May God bless Ogbomosoland, Oyo State, and Nigeria as a whole."

