Details of the emergency meeting held by the 36 state governors over the new national minimum wage have emerged

Members of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) agreed to continue to engage with key stakeholders to reach a mutually agreeable solution

The governors assured Nigerian workers that better wages will result from the ongoing negotiations

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Members of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), had an emergency meeting to deliberate on issues affecting the country in Abuja on Wednesday, June 26.

National issues such as the new minimum dispute with organised labour were discussed by the state governors.

Nigerian governors promise better minimum wage Photo credit: @NGFSecretariat

Source: Twitter

According to the communiqué issued at the end of the 7th meeting, four key issues were carefully discussed.

The NGF Chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state highlighted the following via the forum’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NGFSecretariat on Thursday, June 27.

4 takeaways from governors meeting

1. The Acting Country Director of the World Bank, Mr. Taimur Samad and his team briefed the governors about the Bank's various programmes across the states of the federation.

Samad also gave updates about other programmes such as HOPE – Series of Projects: Nigeria Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equality, Food and Nutrition Security, NFWP-SU: Nigeria For Women Project Scale Up, and NG-CARES among others.

The governors expressed willingness to continue to provide the much-needed support to ensure programme effectiveness across the country.

2. The Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy & Tax Reforms Committee, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, brought the governors up to speed about the progress made regarding the ongoing Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Oyedele sought the input and support of the governors on some proposals believed to impact the subnational level of government.

The governors pledged their support to ensure the successful implementation of these reforms and to collaborate closely to address any challenges that may arise.

3. The Honorable Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, made a presentation on the World Bank-Nigeria for Women Project Scale-Up, along with other activities of the Ministry.

The Forum noted the importance of the project and emphasized the need to implement it at the State level as initially conceived.

The governors argued that the States are the primary obligors of the project. They acknowledge the work and contributions of the Ministry of Women Affairs in promoting gender equality, empowering women, and advancing social development across Nigeria.

4. Top of the agenda was the New National Minimum Wage.

The Governors discussed and agreed to continue to engage with key stakeholders to reach a mutually agreeable solution.

They declared their dedication to the process and assured that better wages would result from the ongoing negotiations.

Shettima, governors meet over new minimum wage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that members of the National Economic Council (NEC) held to discuss the new national minimum wage and the state of the economy.

Vice President Kashim Shettima leads the meeting with state governors and some members of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic team

The closed-door meeting over a new national minimum wage holds at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, June 27

Source: Legit.ng