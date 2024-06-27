Nigerian governors held a closed-door meeting in Abuja to discuss the proposed new national minimum wage and other national issues

The governors’ emergency meeting is against the backdrop of the FEC postponing its decision on the minimum wage negotiation

Legit.ng reports that the governors expressed their commitment to the negotiation process and assured that better wages would result from the ongoing talks

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance and public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has said it is deliberating about the new national minimum wage.

As reported by The Cable, the governors held an emergency meeting on Wednesday night, June 26.

Governors of the 36 states of the federation have resolved to resolve issues regarding the proposed new minimum wage. Photo credit: @NGFSecretariat

Leadership newspaper also noted the meeting.

The other matter on the meeting's agenda, chaired by the forum’s chairman, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, governor of Kwara state, included the issue of local government autonomy.

According to a communiqué released after the meeting that extended into the early hours of Thursday, June 27, signed by Ahmed Salihu, the NGF acting director of media, the governors are ready to liaise with stakeholders so that a new minimum wage figure can be arrived at as soon as possible.

The NGF’s communiqué partly reads:

“The forum discussed the new national minimum wage. The governors agreed to continue engaging with key stakeholders to reach a mutually agreeable solution.

“We remain dedicated to the process and assure that better wages will result from the ongoing negotiations.”

Over the past few months, the federal and state governments, organised labour, and the organised private sector (OPS) have been negotiating a new minimum wage.

The federal government had asked the labour unions to demand a more realistic and sustainable minimum wage.

Legit.ng reports that during the last meeting of the tripartite committee, the federal government and the OPS had agreed to pay N62,000 while labour reviewed its demand to N250,000.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu will discuss the new disputed national minimum wage with governors at the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Aso Rock presidential villa, Abuja, on Thursday, June 27.

The meeting comes two days after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) stepped down the memo on the new minimum wage for President Tinubu to consult further.

