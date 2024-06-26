The governors of Nigeria's 36 states have scheduled an emergency meeting on Wednesday, June 26

FCT, Abuja—The governors of Nigeria's 36 states have scheduled a meeting on Wednesday to discuss issues surrounding the proposed new minimum wage.

Previously, the governors had rejected the federal government's proposal of N62,000, citing that some states would need to borrow funds to pay salaries if this amount were implemented.

State governors meet in Abuja over minimum wage Photo credit: @DapoAbiodunCON

Source: Twitter

State governors cautioned on the approach to minimum wage

As reported by Vanguard, some of the governors warned the country not to plunge into a state of resentment, misery, and impoverishment through their wrong pieces of advice.

Despite thorganisedized labour continues to push for a minimum wage of N250,000.

The governors decided to convene an emergency meeting following the Federal Executive Council's (FEC) decision on Tuesday, June 25, to defer the minimum wage memo.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated that the FEC could not decide on the minimum wage as it affects local governments, states, the federal government, and the organised private sector.

Halima Ahmed, Acting Director of Media and Public Affairs for the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), confirmed that the governors will meet at 7 pm in Abuja on Wednesday, June 26, to discuss the matter, Daily Trust reported.

Minimum Wage: Labour wants N250,000

In another report, organised labour urged President Bola Tinubu to support Nigerian workers by approving their demand for a N250,000 minimum wage.

Labour said the president's empathy is needed following the current economic hardship pillaging the country.

However, Legit.ng reported that Prince Adewale Adeyanju, a member of organisedised labour's negotiating team in the tripartite committee of the new national minimum wage and president-general of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), blamed state governors for hindering efforts to secure a reasonable wage for public workers.

Also, NLC's general secretary, Chris Onyeka, said that certain governors intentionally disregard the national minimum wage law.

