The Ogun State Police Command has launched an investigation following the death of 39-year-old Afusat Ololade in the Ita Baale area of Ifo, Ogun State.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 4:07 PM on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, has raised serious concerns about the involvement of unqualified medical practitioners.

According to reports, Ololade had been receiving treatment at the residence of Alabede Libagi, a self-proclaimed native doctor, due to a brief illness.

Uncertain about his ability to treat her condition, Libagi reportedly sought assistance from Oyin Israel, an auxiliary nurse within the community. It is alleged that Israel administered an injection that resulted in Ololade's sudden death.

A police source, speaking anonymously, revealed that the fatal injection was given to Ololade shortly before she passed away. The swift sequence of events prompted the arrest of Libagi, Israel, and the motorcyclist who facilitated their travel to the patient's location.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, Odutola Omolola, confirmed the arrests and stated that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the precise circumstances leading to Ololade's death.

“Our Ifo Division has arrested the three suspects after the matter was reported by the deceased's daughter. The deceased was taken to the general hospital in the area, which confirmed her death. Three persons have been arrested in relation to the crime,” Omolola said.

