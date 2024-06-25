A senior Customs officer appearing before the House Committee on Public Accounts developed health complications on Monday, June 25, and died at the National Assembly clinic.

The official, whose name could not be identified immediately, was rushed to the National Assembly clinic where first aid responders were said to have attended to him, but could not survive.

The spokesman of the House, Akintunde Rotimi, confirmed the development but said the name of the Customs officer was being kept confidential as a sign of respect for his family.

Rotimi said in the statement:

“It is with deep sadness and regret that we confirm the passing of an esteemed official of the Nigeria Customs Service who was at the National Assembly for an engagement with a House Committee.

“During the engagement, which occurred around 1.00 pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, the official developed sudden health complications. Despite the immediate and diligent efforts of first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic, he unfortunately passed away.

“Out of respect for the family, the official’s name will not be disclosed at this time.

“The speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD., expressed his condolences, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a dedicated public servant. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.”

Source: Legit.ng