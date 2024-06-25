Women from Ipo obstructed the Port Harcourt airport entrance on June 25, 7:30 am, protesting with placards and cooking at the gate

Their banners, including 'We demand our Citizen Rights', caused traffic as passengers couldn't access the airport

The Nigeria police also issued a statement, cautioning them over the NULGE protests in the state

Ipo, Port-Hacourt -Women from the Ipo community have obstructed access to the Port-Harcourt airport entrance.

As early as 7:30 am on Tuesday, June 25, women from Ipo, a host community of the airport, blocked the gate at the airport roundabout.

Rivers community women protesting Photo credit: @BiztellerzNg

Source: Twitter

As shown in a video shared by @manlike_milton via his social media X handle, the women held placards, sang, wailed, and even set up cooking at the gate.

Their banners included inscriptions such as 'We demand our Citizen Rights' and 'Ipo Women Peaceful Protest', among others.

Their actions resulted in traffic congestion as passengers were unable to reach the airport.

This marks the second protest by the women this year.

It should be noted that they protested on March 27 this year but were calmed down by the former Chairman of the Rivers Traditional Rulers Council, Sergeant Awuse, as reported by Channel Television.

Police react

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has cautioned against planned protests by the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

In a statement issued on Sunday night, June 23, the police spokesperson Grace Iringe-Koko stated that the police are aware of the planned protest.

She said:

"The Rivers State Police Command has been made aware of the planned protest by the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), scheduled for June 24, 2024.

"While acknowledging and respecting the right to peaceful assembly, the Command has received credible intelligence indicating that this protest may be infiltrated and taken over by criminals intent on causing chaos and disorder within the State.

"As a result, the Command strongly advises the organizers to consider postponing the planned protest to prevent potential lawlessness.

"The Police will take all necessary lawful actions to safeguard the lives and property of all residents in Rivers State.

"The Command is committed to apprehending and prosecuting any individual or group attempting to disrupt peace," the statement outlined."

Video below:

Court takes fresh action on move to sack pro-Wike lawmakers

In another development, the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, has fixed June 28 to hear various motions in a case seeking the removal of Speaker Martins Amaewhule and other House of Assembly members following their widely publicised defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amaewhule and the 24 other house members affected are loyalists of Nyesom Wike, the former governor and now minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Legit.ng reported that despite Amaewhule's petition to Chief Judge John Tsoho requesting a case transfer to another court, the presiding judge, Justice Steven Dalyop Pam, decided to proceed with the hearing.

Source: Legit.ng