BREAKING: Grief as Former Minister Bayo Lawal Dies, Details Emerge
Air Vice Marshal Adebayo Lawal (retd.), the former minister of youths and sport and ex-military administrator of Benue state, passed on at the age of 83.
It was learnt that the former minister had his last breath and passed away at his residence in the early hours of Sunday, June 23.
According to The Punch, his death was confirmed by Mrs. Yinka Enahoro, the deceased daughter, and by Air Commodore Sani Zakari (retd.), the Sergeant At Arms at the National Assembly.
In his words, Zakari said:
“AVM Frank Ajobena (retd.) further informed us that AVM Bayo Lawal passed on in his sleep in the early hours of Sunday, Jun 23, 2024.”
