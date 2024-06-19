A lawmaker in the Anambra state House of Assembly, Hon Tony Muobike, is reportedly making a move against a new minimum wage

Muobike was accused of saying that state civil servants could be replaced by robots and do not deserve a better wage

The Organised Labour, NLC and TUC, are currently demanding a new minimum wage from the Nigerian government and the private sector

Awka, Anambra state—There are indications that workers in Anambra state may find the proposed N62,000 minimum wage payment difficult. A lawmaker and member representing Aguata II Constituency, Hon Tony Muobike, allegedly said workers do not deserve a better wage.

Muobike reportedly bullied Labour leaders and said workers would be replaced with robots as they are not worth higher wages.

Hon Tony Muobike, allegedly said Anambra workers do not deserve a better wage. Photo credit: Charles Chukwu Soludo/@NLCHeadquarters

The state secretaries of NLC and TUC, Comrades Gaius Chukuka and Alex C. Ebi, respectively, in a joint statement, described the lawmaker’s behaviour as weird, ThisDay reports.

“His immature attitude shows the disconnect between him and his constituency. Without cause, he callously accused Anambra workers of not deserving a minimum wage and could be replaced by Robots. The question was, were the workers protesting against Prof Charles Soludo, the state governor he was allegedly defending? He is lacking all the qualities of a lawmaker in modern times to have uttered such gutter words."

The statement added:

"It is quite unfortunate and if Hon. Anthony Muobike is honourable as claimed, he should be apologizing to Nigerians and workers of Anambra State over his sabotage of the struggle of the labour unions to alleviate the hardship on Nigerians.”

