BREAKING: State Govt Makes Affirmation on Kano Emir After Federal High Court’s Controversial Verdict
- The director general (DG), media and publicity to the Kano state governor, Sanusi Bature, has said Muhammadu Sanusi II is legally ruling the emirate
- Bature said Justice Muhammed Liman of the federal high court, Kano, was able to validate the law established by the Kano state house of assembly
- The mouthpiece of the Kano government said the Abba Yusuf administration welcomed the verdict which was recently given
Kano, Kano state - The Abba Kabir-led government in Kano state has said that based on the judgement on Thursday, June 20, Ado Bayero and the other four emirs have been deposed and should remain deposed until the determination of the appeal filed by the government.
The government stated this via Sanusi Bature, the chief press secretary (CPS) to the Kano state governor.
Bature appeared as a guest on Channels Television's 'Politics Today' programme on Friday night, June 21.
The New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) supporter said:
"People need to understand that yesterday's judgement is in our favour for a number of reasons.
"One, the judgement accepted the validity of the Repeal Law 2024. So, therefore, that invalidates the five emirates and also deposed the five emirs in Kano.
"So, therefore, at the moment, and based on yesterday's judgement, Aminu Ado Bayero and other four rural emirs were officially deposed, and they should remain deposed until the determination of the appeal that was filed by us."
Kano emirship: Police dismiss allegation of bias
Legit.ng earlier reported that the commissioner of police (CP) in Kano, Usaini Gumel, denied allegations that his men were biased in the emirate crisis.
In an interview, the police chief in the state said the force’s mandate is to protect lives and property.
Gumel stated that his men and other security operatives have been neutral, adding that the police received about five court orders on the emirate tussle.
