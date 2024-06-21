The Kano state government, on Thursday, ordered the police to remove the 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, from the Nassarawa mini-palace

On Friday, the Kano state police commissioner of police, AIG Usaini Gumel, replied to Governor Yusuf and insisted that the deposed Emir won't be evicted. He cited one major reason

The state attorney general, Barr. Haruna Isah Dederi, had said the dethroned monarch should be evicted because all is set for the reconstruction and renovation of the property

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Kano state police commissioner, AIG Usaini Gumel, has given reasons why the police ignored Governor Abba Yusuf’s directive on the eviction of the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

The deposed Emir Ado Bayero and Kano Governor Abba Yusuf. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Twitter

Recall that Yusuf had on Thursday night, June 21, through the state attorney general and commissioner of justice, Haruna Dederi, directed the CP to remove the deposed 15 Emir of Kano from the Nasarawa mini palace where he is staying.

This is after the federal high court in Kano on Thursday, voided the Kano Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024 that reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

Police react as Kano govt orders Bayero's eviction

Speaking in a telephone interview with The Punch on Friday, June 21, the police commissioner said obeying the governor’s eviction order would be tantamount to “jumping the gun”.

According to him, the same government that gave the order had filed a case at the State High Court on the eviction order, which would come up on Monday, 24th June 2024.

“The police will not evict the deposed Emir because the same government has filed a case at the State High Court on the eviction order, which would come up on Monday, 24th June 2024.

“The government is jumping the gun because the same government has filed a case on the eviction order, which is coming up on the 24th of June, 2024. So, if we carry out the order, it is like we are pre-empting the court because we don’t know what will happen at the court,” he added.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up around the Nasarawa mini palace where the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero is currently staying.

Governor Yusuf mobilised to demolish Bayero's palace

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano royal tussle between Muhammadu Sanusi II and deposed Aminu Ado Bayero has taken a new turn as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf allegedly mobilises to demolish the latter's palace.

The trending video of alleged mobilised bulldozers and excavators heading to the mini-palace in Nasarawa has generated reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng