Gambaryan has been in detention since February 26, when he and Nadeem Anjarwalla visited Nigeria on Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser's (NSA’s) controversial invitation

FCT, Abuja - The Bola Tinubu administration on Friday, June 21, said the allegation that the health of detained Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan, is degenerating, is untrue.

In a statement by Mohammed Idris, minister of information and national orientation, the Nigerian government asked the public to ignore claims that Gambaryan is being held in unpalatable prison conditions in the West African nation.

Maintaining that the detained Binance executive was held 'lawfully', the Tinubu administration said Gambaryan has access to quality medical care whenever required.

The FG's statement partly reads:

"He also has full access to consular services from his home government.

"The federal government will not do anything to jeopardise his fundamental rights to lawful trial, and to quality care, including healthcare, even as he undergoes trial by the laws of the federal republic of Nigeria."

Why is Nigeria holding Tigran Gambaryan?

Gambaryan, a U.S. citizen and head of financial crimes compliance for Binance has been in custody since February facing money laundering charges.

Nigeria has blamed Binance for its economic woes after cryptocurrency websites became the platforms of choice for trading the naira as the country's currency fell worrisomely.

Gambaryan, who denies charges against him, was in court on Friday, June 21, for the money laundering trial, which was adjourned to Monday, July 1.

