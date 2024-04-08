A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, April 8, remanded a Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan, in Kuje Correctional Centre.

The court gave the order pending the determination of Gambaryan's earlier bail application.

Justice Emeka Nwite, the presiding judge, gave the order after Gambaryan pleaded not guilty to the money laundering charges preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Thereafter, Justice Nwite adjourned the matter till Thursday, April 18, for the ruling on his bail application and Thursday, May 2, for commencement of trial, Punch reports.

Source: Legit.ng