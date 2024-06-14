The state government urges heightened vigilance and precautionary measures following five deaths attributed to the outbreak

The state's health commissioner, Abayomi reports a surge in severe gastroenteritis cases across Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, and Ikorodu, among others

Residents are advised on cholera's transmission risks and symptoms, stressing the need for sanitation improvements

Lagos state - The Lagos state government has urged residents to be more vigilant and adopt precautionary measures following a cholera outbreak that has resulted in five deaths.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 11, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, revealed that an excessive number of severe gastroenteritis cases have been reported in the last 48 hours.

Abayomi noted that cases of severe gastroenteritis have been reported in communities around Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, Ikorodu, and Kosofe Local Government Areas, as reported by The Punch.

Abayomi added that the outbreak has led to around 60 hospital admissions, with five deaths occurring mainly due to patients seeking treatment late with severe dehydration.

He said:

"We have initiated heightened surveillance and response measures across the state.

"The Ministry of Health's Directorate of Environmental Health and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency have been notified to investigate a potential water contamination source in the Lekki and Victoria Island areas.

"We suspect a cholera outbreak, but samples have been collected for confirmation."

The commissioner observed that Lagos has seen a significant rise in cases of severe vomiting and watery stools following recent rainfall.

The commissioner highlighted that urban slums and densely populated areas with inadequate sanitation face heightened risks.

Abayomi clarified that cholera is a highly contagious disease characterized by severe diarrhoea, which can be life-threatening.

The commissioner emphasized its substantial health implications in areas lacking proper water treatment and sanitation, which could potentially affect the state, Daily Independent reported.

He explained:

"Cholera spreads through direct transmission via consumption of contaminated food or water, as well as indirect transmission linked to inadequate sanitation and poor hand hygiene.

"The symptoms of cholera include severe watery diarrhoea, vomiting, rapid dehydration, muscle cramps, fever, and in severe cases, collapse."

The commissioner emphasized the importance of promptly reporting suspected cases through emergency hotlines: 08023169485, 08137412348, or by dialling helplines 767 or 112 to ensure community safety.

