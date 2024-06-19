Senate President Godswill Akpabio claimed that retaining the reintroduced national anthem, "Nigeria, We Hail Thee," could have prevented banditry

FCT, Abuja-Senate president Godswill Akpabio has asserted that if Nigeria had retained the reintroduced national anthem, "Nigeria, We Hail Thee," it could have prevented banditry and insecurity.

It should be noted that both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed the National Anthem Bill 2024, which reverted to the old national anthem, "Nigeria, We Hail Thee," abolished in 1978.

The National Assembly approved the bill to change the national anthem from "Arise, O Compatriots" back to "Nigeria, We Hail Thee."

The bill, which quickly passed both first and second readings on the same day, was signed into law by President Bola Tinubu, establishing it as the country's new anthem, The Punch reported.

During a visit to the Nigeria Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies in Abuja on Tuesday, Akpabio stated that the reintroduced anthem would promote unity, patriotism, and love among Nigerians.

According to the Senate president, a panel of Nigerians was established in 1959, which received global input regarding the anthem and approved the reintroduced anthem at that time.

He said:

"So when people claim we're reintroducing a colonial anthem, they should examine the history of 'Nigeria, We Hail Thee.'"

"Had we retained that anthem, we likely wouldn't be facing banditry today in Nigeria because if you see your neighbor as your brother, you wouldn't want to harm him."

Akpabio: Those criticizing new anthem are ignorant

Akpabio addressed those who criticized the reintroduced anthem as a relic of colonialism, saying they do not understand the country’s history and are ignorant of the law, The Guardian reported.

Student loan: Over 30,000 Nigeria, says Akpabio

Akpabio also announced that over 30,000 Nigerian students have been chosen to benefit from the student loan program.

The Senate President stated that the Student Loan Bill enables children from poor and underprivileged backgrounds in the country to pursue higher education without financial strain.

He stated:

"One of the most significant bills for the tenth Assembly was the one sent to us by President Bola Tinubu. The Student Loan Bill allows underprivileged Nigerian students to pursue higher education.

"As of now, over 30,000 Nigerian students have been chosen to benefit from this scheme. This is one of the bills that resonates with me the most."

"He's poised to see Nigeria progress", Aide hails Akpabio

In another development, the chief of staff to the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, Sylvester Okonkwo, has expressed support for the senate president and commended him for his leadership strides.

The aide added that the leadership of Akpabio is a testament to collective resilience and determination in advancing a nation founded on equity, progress, and unity.

