Tragedy as Road Crash Claims 19 Lives On Jebba Road in Kwara
Nigeria

Tragedy as Road Crash Claims 19 Lives On Jebba Road in Kwara

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read
  • Tragedy struck at Kanbi village, new Jebba road in Kwara state after a fatal accident claimed 19 lives
  • Five other persons were also seriously injured in the accident and rushed to the hospital for treatment
  • Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, said the accident was as a result of excessive speed and wrongful overtaking

Jebba Road - Kwara state - No fewer than 19 people have lost their lives and five sustained injuries in a fatal accident at Kanbi village, new Jebba road in Kwara state.

Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, the tragic incident occurred at about 8pm on Thursday, June 13.

19 die, five injured in fatal road crash in Kwara
18 dead bodies were claimed by the families of the deceased. Photo credit: Federal Road Safety Corps Nigeria
Source: Facebook

Ogungbemide said a blue Iveco trailer with no registration and a white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number LSD363YE were involved in the accident.

He disclosed this in a statement on Friday, June 14, The Nation reports.

According to Ogungbemide, preliminary investigation showed the accident was as a result of excessive speed and wrongful overtaking.

The FRSC spokesperson said the injured victims are receiving treatment at the Orisun Ayo hospital while one dead person has been deposited at the mortuary, Leadership reports.

He added that the remaining 18 dead bodies have been claimed by the families of the deceased.

“A total of 25 people were involved, comprising 13 male adults, five female adults, two female children and five male children. From this number, five people were injured (three male adults and two female adults), and 19 victims killed (11 male adults, three female adults, three male children, and two female children."

19 killed as bus, car collide in Oyo

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that 19 people were reported dead following a tragic road accident along the Ibadan-Ogbomoso road in Oyo state.

According to reports, the accident involved a Sokoto-bound bus and a car that collided on the Oyo-Ogbomoso expressway.

The victims died on the spot, while the only survivor is receiving medical treatment at Opabode Hospital, Oyo

Source: Legit.ng

