Ekiti state, Ado Ekiti - On Thursday, June 13, an Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti sentenced the cleric of a church at Omuo Ekiti in the Ekiti East local government area of Ekiti state, Pastor Enoch, to life imprisonment for raping a minor.

The victim said to be the daughter of one of the church members, was raped by the pastor during one of her visits to the cleric’s residence.

As reported by The Punch, the young girl often visited the mission house to help the pastor’s wife with house chores and support the young children in their school assignments.

The court's judgement delivered on Thursday

Gbinyiam had a one-count charge levelled against him, Vanguard reported.

The Ekiti state director of public prosecutions (DPP), Mr Julius Ajibade, told the court that the defendant raped the daughter of a member of the church during her visit to the vicarage.

According to Ajiba, the victim usually visited the vicarage to assist the pastor’s wife with house chores, and teach and help his young children with their school assignments.

Ajibade, who prosecuted the case, said:

“It was during one of the minor’s visits to the mission house that the defendant (pastor) sedated her with a bottle of Fanta.

“The girl slept off after taking the drink only to wake up and find out that she was bleeding profusely from her private part.

“The defendant was arrested and charged to court. He was charged with the offence of Rape contrary to Section 2 of the Gender–Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2019.”

