Several #EndSARS protesters are still languishing in prisons in Lagos, human rights watchdog, Amnesty International, has said

Amnesty International called on Nigerian authorities to release the detainees and accused the police of high-handedness

The government earlier disbanded SARS and set up judicial panels of inquiry to investigate the widespread allegations of abuse by officers

Lekki, Lagos state - Three years after the suppression of nationwide #EndSARS protests against police brutality, at least fifteen protesters arrested in 2020 are still being detained, a non-governmental organisation, Amnesty International, has claimed.

In a statement on Friday, October 20, Amnesty International said the majority of the detainees are held without trial in Kirikiri and Ikoyi correctional centres in Lagos.

Some EndSARS protesters have not been released from jail, according to Amnesty International. Photo credit: @GRVlagos

Source: Twitter

"EndSARS protesters arbitrarily held": Amnesty International

In the statement signed by Isa Sanusi, its media and communications manager in Nigeria, the organisation also said authorities have filed trumped-up charges including possession of unlawful firearms, theft, arson, and murder against many of the detained protesters.

Amnesty International’s statement partly reads:

“Seven #EndSARS protesters – Daniel Joy-Igbo, Sodiq Adigun, Sunday Okoro, Olumide Fatai, Oluwole Isa, Shehu Anas, and Akiniran Oyetakin – arrested in Lagos in 2020, are being arbitrarily held in Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre.”

The organisation added:

“Many peaceful #EndSARS protesters have been subjected to torture and other ill-treatment while in detention since 2020.”

Sanusi demanded that all those detained solely for taking part in peaceful #EndSARS protests should be released unconditionally and immediately.

