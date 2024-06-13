Chief of defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has revealed how Simon Ekpa is frustrating the efforts of the army to tackle insecurity in Nigeria, especially in the southeast region

Musa hinted that the self-acclaimed Biafran agitator and self-professed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu is sponsored abroad by those bent on destroying Nigeria's peace and unity

Legit.ng reports that the CDS questioned the European Union’s commitment to democracy in Nigeria, given their inaction on Ekpa's alleged instigation of violence in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - General Christopher Musa, the chief of defence staff (CDS), has reiterated that controversial diaspora-based Biafra activist, Simon Ekpa, must be arrested and prosecuted.

Musa, who was a guest on Channels Television on Wednesday night, June 12, in a programme monitored by Legit.ng, accused the Finnish government of giving Ekpa total support in his (Ekpa's) mission to 'burn down' Nigeria.

Finland shielding Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa - CDS

The security chief said:

“We have repeatedly complained about the issue of Simon Ekpa. He is in Finland. The Finnish government are giving him all the support and he is doing what he is doing.

“The comments he is making; people are being killed and nothing is being done. And this is democracy. If the European Union (EU) is the one supporting democracy and this is happening and they are not taking action, then they don’t mean well for Nigeria."

Musa added:

“We have said that in clear terms. We need to diplomatically find means of getting him out with whatever it is that he is doing. He must be arrested; he must be prosecuted.”

The CDS continued:

“Look at it the other way. Assuming he is in Nigeria and he is doing that to the Finnish government, you think the European Union would allow that to happen? They definitely would not. So, why are they allowing him to do what he is doing and people like him that are doing such things.”

