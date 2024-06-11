A northern group has called for a thorough cleansing of the apex financial institution of the country

The group noted that the revelation of the havoc the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria wrecked indicates that there is a need for intentional cleansing

The group urges the CBN to scrape off any remnants of the embattled ex-governor influence on the institution

The Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly (NEYGA) has made a public appeal to the Central Bank of Nigeria to conduct a careful cleanup of the financial institution following the bruising revelations emerging from the prosecution of its former governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The group warns that any remnant influence of the estranged former head of the bank could threaten its security.

Godwin Emefiele has been restricted from travelling outside of the country by court. Image: X/CBN

Source: Facebook

In a public statement, Mallam Ibrahim Dan-Musa, the group's spokesperson, lamented that the saga prosecution of the former governor is enough of a national embarrassment for the country.

He highlighted that not removing the remaining influence of the indicted former leader could hinder economic reforms that are being undertaken to reverse the serious damage his policies have caused the nation.

"We must embrace reform now or face the consequences tomorrow," the statement warned.

Court Grants Forfeiture of Properties Linked to Emefiele

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the federal high court sitting in Lagos had ordered an interim forfeiture of properties valued at N11,140,000,000 linked to Godwin Emefiele.

Aneke directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to publish the order in a newspaper, allowing any interested parties to contest the final forfeiture.

Emefiele to forfeit $4.7M, N830bn, mansions to Tinubu's govt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that amid a series of court battles, Emefiele is set to lose some of his properties as well as his funds worth $4.7m and N830 billion to the Nigerian government.

Justice Yellim Bogoro of the Federal High Court, Lagos division, granted the interim order on Friday following an ex-parte application by counsel to the EFCC.

Emefiele's properties forfeited to the federal government include 94 Units of an 11-floor building under Construction in Ikoyi, Lagos; AM Plaza, 11-floor office space in Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1, Lagos etc.

