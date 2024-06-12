BREAKING: World’s Largest Canvas Painting Portrait of President Tinubu Unveiled, Video Trends
- On Wednesday, June 12, the National Troupe unveiled a large picture portrait of President Bola Tinubu during the 2024 Democracy Day celebration parade
- According to reports, the portrait unveiled at Eagles Square and presented to the president, is believed to be the world’s largest painting portrait on canvas
- The project which was initiated by the Artefact Gallery has gotten many talking in the polity
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
FCT, Abuja - The largest painting portrait in the world was presented to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 25th Democracy Day celebration at Eagles Square, Abuja.
According to reports making the rounds on Wednesday, June 12, the portrait had a painting of President Bola Tinubu adorned in cultural attire and beads.
As reported by The Nation, Opeyemi Alaba, the innovator of the painting, described it as a message of hope for Nigerians and Africa.
He noted that the painting was created by 37 different painters representing the 36 states and FCT.
Nigerians react to the portrait of Tinubu
As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and shared reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured a few of their reactions below;
@ajaGunSEgun_ tweeted:
"Sincerely, what are we celebrating?"
@teewaik tweeted:
"So much achievement. Not factories or production plants. It’s well."
@EuniceUkamaka2 tweeted:
"What does that get to do with the hunger in the land."
@RealAceDrip tweeted:
"Hope they won't say they spent 15 billion to do this and call it a project?"
Video of the largest portrait of Tinubu surfaced online
Watch the video as shared on X by Channels TV on Wednesday;
