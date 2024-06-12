On Wednesday, June 12, the National Troupe unveiled a large picture portrait of President Bola Tinubu during the 2024 Democracy Day celebration parade

According to reports, the portrait unveiled at Eagles Square and presented to the president, is believed to be the world’s largest painting portrait on canvas

The project which was initiated by the Artefact Gallery has gotten many talking in the polity

FCT, Abuja - The largest painting portrait in the world was presented to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 25th Democracy Day celebration at Eagles Square, Abuja.

The world largest canvass painting portrait of Tinubu was unveiled on Democracy Day at the Eagles Square. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

According to reports making the rounds on Wednesday, June 12, the portrait had a painting of President Bola Tinubu adorned in cultural attire and beads.

As reported by The Nation, Opeyemi Alaba, the innovator of the painting, described it as a message of hope for Nigerians and Africa.

He noted that the painting was created by 37 different painters representing the 36 states and FCT.

Nigerians react to the portrait of Tinubu

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and shared reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured a few of their reactions below;

@ajaGunSEgun_ tweeted:

"Sincerely, what are we celebrating?"

@teewaik tweeted:

"So much achievement. Not factories or production plants. It’s well."

@EuniceUkamaka2 tweeted:

"What does that get to do with the hunger in the land."

@RealAceDrip tweeted:

"Hope they won't say they spent 15 billion to do this and call it a project?"

Video of the largest portrait of Tinubu surfaced online

Watch the video as shared on X by Channels TV on Wednesday;

Presidency reacts as Tinubu misses steps, falls

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu's special adviser on social media, Dada Olusegun, dispelled the concerns about the brief slip of the President on Wednesday morning.

Olusegun's reaction followed a video clip of President Bola Tinubu falling while climbing the parade vehicle at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

The incident happened during the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Nigeria's uninterrupted democracy in Abuja.

