A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, said Atiku Abubakar's presidential ambition is personal to the former vice president

Lamido said there is nothing wrong if Peter Obi decided to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Lamido said the PDP is not part of Atiku's ambition and the party does not belong to any individual but the Nigerian people

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has said there is nothing wrong with the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lamido said Obi was the running mate to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the 2029 election.

Lamido says Atiku, others can’t monopolise PDP Photo credit: @jrnaib2/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television on Monday, June 10.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The PDP chieftain said Obi is free to return to the opposition party ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Answering the question if the PDP has assured Obi of zoning the ticket to the south, anybody who is interested in becoming the president is free to contest the primary.

Lamido said he is not a part of Atiku’s presidential ambition and the former vice president does own the party.

He added that Atiku’s ambition is personal and does not in any way have a bearing on the vision and mission of the party at the moment.

In the video of the interview shared on X (formerly known as Twitter)@channelstv, Lamido said:

The PDP cannot be owned by anybody. It is owned by the Nigerian people. So the ambition of Atiku Abubakar is something different.

“It is his personal feeling and right. To me, one is free to make a declaration. I am not part of it.

“I am more interested in the party and keeping the PDP strong. Then a time will come for Atiku or anybody that wants to run. But it will not be a monopoly for anybody in the PDP.

“So he is free to say whatever he is saying. Again, it has no bearing or meaning on what we are doing now in our effort to reposition the PDP.

Peter Obi breaks silence on plan to dump Labour Party

Legit.ng previously reported that Obi reiterated his commitment to the Labour Party.

The former governor of Anambra state stated this while denying the report that he was planning to dump the party for the PDP.

Rumours about Obi dumping the Labour Party for the PDP went viral following his closed-door meeting with Atiku

Source: Legit.ng