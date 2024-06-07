The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company has released the names of customers are owing huge electricity bills

In a disconnection notice released on Friday, offices of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian army, among others, would be disconnected if they refused to settle their bills

Head of corporate communications, Emeka Ezeh, disclosed that the planned disconnection is part of the company’s strategies to recover its money

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has threatened to disconnect all five southeast government houses and the Nigerian Army, among others, for failing to pay their accumulated energy bills.

The company is owed over N180 billion in unpaid electricity bills, according to an official, PremiumTimes reported.

This was disclosed in a disconnection notice, released to the press on Friday, June 7.

According to the notice, EEDC advised its debtors to clear the bills on or before June 10, 2024, Vanguard reported.

The notice by the company reads:

“The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to notify its customers with outstanding electricity bills, that effective from 10th June 2024, the company will commence the disconnection of electricity supply to these indebted customers.

“If this is not done, it will be difficult for the company to keep up its operations to serve customers and enhance the quality of service.”

Full list of customers with outstanding bills

“Some of the indebted customers include;

Enugu state government Ebonyi state government Anambra state government Abia state government Imo state government Innoson Technical & Industries, University of Nigeria (Enugu & Nsukka Campuses) Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd Nigerian Army Nigerian Police Force Nigerian Air Force Nigerian Navy Nigeria Railway Corporation National Drug Law Enforcement UNTH, Enugu Ebonyi State University Nigeria Coal Corporation Quarters Federal Secretariat & Establishment GMO Rubber Division Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka Ebonyi State Govt. (Ecumenical Centre 1) Nigeria Prisons Training School Central Bank of Nigeria offices Concorde Hotel, Owerri, and Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

