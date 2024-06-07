Global site navigation

Local editions

Full List: DisCo Threatens To Disconnect Southeast Govt Offices, CBN, Military Over N180bn Debt
Nigeria

Full List: DisCo Threatens To Disconnect Southeast Govt Offices, CBN, Military Over N180bn Debt

by  Esther Odili 2 min read
  • The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company has released the names of customers are owing huge electricity bills
  • In a disconnection notice released on Friday, offices of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian army, among others, would be disconnected if they refused to settle their bills
  • Head of corporate communications, Emeka Ezeh, disclosed that the planned disconnection is part of the company’s strategies to recover its money

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has threatened to disconnect all five southeast government houses and the Nigerian Army, among others, for failing to pay their accumulated energy bills.

DisCo releases full lists of debtors with high electricity bills
EEDC threatened disconnection of electricity supply to southeast government houses and others over unpaid bills. Photo credit: Ikeja Electric, TCN
Source: Facebook

The company is owed over N180 billion in unpaid electricity bills, according to an official, PremiumTimes reported.

Read also

Minimum wage: New update as NLC, TUC, FG hold meeting in Abuja

This was disclosed in a disconnection notice, released to the press on Friday, June 7.

PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!

According to the notice, EEDC advised its debtors to clear the bills on or before June 10, 2024, Vanguard reported.

The notice by the company reads:

“The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to notify its customers with outstanding electricity bills, that effective from 10th June 2024, the company will commence the disconnection of electricity supply to these indebted customers.
“If this is not done, it will be difficult for the company to keep up its operations to serve customers and enhance the quality of service.”

Full list of customers with outstanding bills

“Some of the indebted customers include;

  1. Enugu state government
  2. Ebonyi state government
  3. Anambra state government
  4. Abia state government
  5. Imo state government
  6. Innoson Technical & Industries, University of Nigeria (Enugu & Nsukka Campuses)
  7. Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd
  8. Nigerian Army
  9. Nigerian Police Force
  10. Nigerian Air Force
  11. Nigerian Navy
  12. Nigeria Railway Corporation
  13. National Drug Law Enforcement
  14. UNTH, Enugu
  15. Ebonyi State University
  16. Nigeria Coal Corporation Quarters
  17. Federal Secretariat & Establishment
  18. GMO Rubber Division
  19. Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka
  20. Ebonyi State Govt. (Ecumenical Centre 1)
  21. Nigeria Prisons Training School
  22. Central Bank of Nigeria offices
  23. Concorde Hotel, Owerri, and
  24. Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

Read also

BREAKING: “Fuel subsidy regime has ended”, Tinubu's govt insists, discloses new strategy

Stakeholders react to increase in electricity tariff

Legit.ng earlier reported that the decision by the NERC to raise the electricity tariff for Band A consumers from the current N66 per kilowatt hour to N225, or a 240% increase, was criticised by concerned stakeholders.

The former chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Frank Onyebu, expressed shock over NERC’s decision.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Esther Odili avatar

Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel