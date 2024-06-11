Super Eagles Personality Quiz: Which Player Are You?

This quiz will reveal which current Super Eagles player best matches your personality! Answer honestly and see if you share traits with a goal-scoring striker, a defensive rock, or a midfield maestro.

Finidi speaks on Super Eagles' Defeat to Benin

Meanwhile, Super Eagles coach Finidi George has insisted the team will not give up in its pursuit of a 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket despite its recent disappointing performances against South Africa and the Benin Republic.

After drawing their first three matches of the series, including two home games, the Super Eagles faced more disappointment on Monday with a 2-1 loss to neighbouring Benin Republic in Abidjan.

Under the leadership of former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr, the Cheetahs responded perfectly to Raphael Onyedika’s opener for the Eagles, scoring two goals through Jodel Dossou and Steve Mounie before halftime, securing a notable victory over Nigeria to lead Group C.

Source: Legit.ng