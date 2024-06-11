NLC, TUC Rejects N100,000 Minimum Wage Proposal, Gives Reason
- Organised labour has maintained strongly that it cannot accept the N62,000 minimum wage offer
- The Joe Ajaero's led NLC also urged the federal government to perish the idea of offering N100,000 as the new minimum wage
- At the moment, labour awaits the final decision of President Tinubu as it proposes N250,000 and rejected N100,000 wage for Nigerian workers
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its Trade Union Congres (TUC) counterpart, has insisted that it cannot accept N100, 000 as minimum wage after rejecting the proposed N62, 000 for workers.
Labour rejects N62,000 minimum wage offer
Recall that the 37-member Tripartite Committee on new national minimum wage on Monday, June 10, submitted its report to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after about five months of sitting.
The FG's team and the private sector had proposed N62, 000, while the organised labour scaled down their demand from N494, 000 to N250, 000.
100k proposal: NLC insists on 250,000, awaits Tinubu's decision
Speaking on the development, NLC president, Joe Ajaero, in an interview with journalists in Geneva, Switzerland, said reports of the tripartite committee had been submitted to President Tinubu.
Ajaero said on Tuesday, June 11, that organised labour would have to wait for President Bola Tinubu to consider the figures before further action could be taken, Daily Trust reported.
He noted that labour won’t accept the N100,000 proposal by some individuals and economists, The Cable reported.
“The tripartite committee submitted two figures to the president. Our National Executive Council (NEC) will deliberate on the new figure when it is out. We cannot declare strike now because the figures are with the president. We will wait for the president’s decision.
“We are hopeful that this president will do the right thing. The president had noted that the difference between N62, 000 and N250, 000 is a wide gulf,” Ajaero said.
Minimum wage: Why Labour can’t go on strike
Legit.ng earlier reported that NLC chairman, Joe Ajaiero, has explained why labour cannot continue with its nationwide strike at the moment.
Ajaero said NLC cannot declare strike at the moment because the figures of the minimum wage proposal are with President Tinubu.
He disclosed that the NLC NEC will convene to discuss the new minimum wage figure once it is revealed by the president.
