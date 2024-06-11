A High Court in Kano has issued an order preventing the EFCC from arresting Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and seven others

Kano state-A High Court in Kano, located at Audu Bako Secretariat, has issued an order preventing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from arresting, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso, along with seven others.

Legit.ng on Friday, May 31, reported that the EFCC moved to investigate the former governor for an alleged N2.5bn pension fraud.

Furthermore, the court also stopped the EFCC from detaining, harassing, intimidating, or summoning Kwankwaso, among others.

The applicants include the NNPP, Dr. Ajuji Ahmed, Dipo Olayanku, Ahmed Balewa, Chief Clement Anele, Lady Folshade Aliu, Eng. Buba Galadima, and Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as reported by Daily Trust.

The EFCC is the respondent in the case.

Justice Yusuf Ubale Muhammad granted the order after reviewing the motion ex parte dated and filed on June 5, 2024, The Punch reported.

Muhammad said:

“An interim order of injunction is hereby granted, restraining the respondent, either by itself, its agents, representatives, cronies, or whosoever acting on Its behalf, from arresting, detaining, harassing, intimidating, inviting, or in any way infringing on the fundamental rights of the applicants, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed."

The case has been adjourned to June 24, 2024, for the hearing of the motion on notice.

EFCC to probe against Kwankwaso over pension mismanagement

In a related development, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is investigating former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for an alleged N2.5bn pension fraud.

The former Kano state governor was summoned and questioned by EFCC investigators regarding the issue.

A source within the anti-graft agency, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the commission invited Kwankwaso over the alleged N2.5bn Kano pension funds.

Source: Legit.ng