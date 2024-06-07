Governor Hope Uzodimma said the Tripartite Committee is close to agreeing on a new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers

The Imo state governor said the Committee has reached near consensus on minimum wage after its crucial meeting

Uzodinma said by the time the Committee go to the plenary they will have a complete agreement

Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, said the Tripartite Committee has reached near consensus on minimum wage for organised labour.

Uzodinma said the committee is close to agreeing a new national minimum wage.

Uzodinma says the committee is close to agreeing a new national minimum wage

He made this known after emerging from the meeting of the committee on Friday, June 7

The meeting reportedly lasted for over 12 hours, Channels Television reports.

“We had a very fruitful deliberation and of course you know it is a technical subcommittee of a committee.

As reported by The Punch, Uzodinma said the committee has finished with their various unit meetings.

He added that it will now proceed to the plenary, where the committee is expected to harmonise their decisions and hopefully come up with a figure.

“And at the level of the committee, we have reached near consensus and by the time we go to the plenary we will have a complete agreement and maybe from there the media can start their job. As it is now I think we are better of that we were.”

Legit.ng recalls that the coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun, submitted the cost implications of implementing a new national minimum wage.

Edun submitted the report to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, June 6.

The federal government and organised labour have been at a loggerhead over a new national minimum wage.

Governors reject N60,000 minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that governors of the 36 states of the federation have disagreed with the federal governor over N60,000 minimum wage proposal

The state governors rejected the N60,000 minimum wage proposal, stating that it is not sustainable

They argued that state governments would be forced to spend their FAAC allocations on just paying salaries

