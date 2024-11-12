President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extended his heartfelt congratulations to Pastor Tunde Bakare on the occasion of his 70th birthday

In a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Tinubu described Pastor Bakare as one of Nigeria's most influential voices.

The president reflected on Pastor Bakare’s bold and patriotic efforts to advocate for a better Nigeria.

The statement read:

"Pastor Bakare, a distinguished lawyer, pastor, leader, author, advocate for good governance, and politician, has significantly contributed to Nigerian society. He founded The Latter Rain Assembly, now known as The Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC).

"On this occasion, the President joins Pastor Bakare’s family, friends, and the Christian community to celebrate his profound impact as a religious leader and gadfly.

"As a co-convener of the Save Nigeria Group (SNG), he was pivotal in leading civil demonstrations during critical periods in our nation’s history.

"The President recognises Bakare's unwavering faith and relentless dedication to advancing vital causes for the betterment of society."

Sanwo-Olu, others attend Bakare’s 70th birthday celebration

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Tunde Bakare celebrated his 70th birthday on Monday, November 11, with a special thanksgiving service at his Citadel Global Community Church in Lagos.

The event was graced by some governors, former governors, and other influential dignitaries, including the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi. The event also saw the official launch of Bakare's autobiography, "The Last, But Definitely Not the Least."

The 70th birthday celebration was a fitting tribute to Pastor Bakare's remarkable life and legacy, marked by his dedication to serving Nigeria and his community. As he enters this new chapter, his influence and impact will undoubtedly continue to inspire and shape the lives of many.

