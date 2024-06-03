The Nigerian Senate has been told to put their salaries on the minimum wage to understand the plights of workers

Ikeja, Lagos state - A former Treasurer of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Bamgbose Betty, has dared the Nigerian Senate to put their salaries on the minimum wage to understand the plights of the labour unions.

Bamgbose said she is dissatisfied with how the federal government is handling the minimum wage negotiations.

The current chairman of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria stated this during an interview with The Punch.

Speaking at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), she said:

“For them to know where it pains us, let the senate, whatever, put their salary on this minimum wage too and let’s see what will happen. I mean, let it go round.”

She said the labour unions and the federal government have been deliberating on the new minimum wage for so long, stating that enough is enough.

Bamgbose lamented the struggles workers faced regarding the economic realities in the country.

“When you get paid within two to three days, the salary is nowhere to be found…the suffering is too much,”

