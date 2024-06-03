Members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), have cut water supply

In compliance with the indefinite strike declared by the organised labour, the national assembly complex has been shut with the entrance and exit gates blocked

Legit.ng reports that this follows labour’s insistence on strike following their refusal to accept the Bola Tinubu-led government’s offer of N60,000 minimum wage

FCT, Abuja - Water and electricity supply to the two buildings housing the senate and the house of representatives have been shut down by Nigerian workers.

As reported by Daily Trust on Monday, June 3, other facilities in the national assembly (NASS) complex were also affected by the strike action by two of the country's biggest unions, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The electricity and water cut came after members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), an affiliate of the NLC, shut down the national assembly in compliance with the indefinite strike declared by organised labour.

Since taking office, President Bola Tinubu has embarked on some reforms, which have fuelled a rise in inflation to an almost 30-year high and worsened a cost-of-living crisis in Africa's most populous nation.

The Nigerian leader has been under pressure from unions to offer relief to households and small businesses after scrapping subsidies on petrol, which kept fuel cheap but cost the government $10 billion in 2023.

