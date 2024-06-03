BREAKING: ASUU Takes Final Decision on Joining NLC’s Indefinite Strike
FCT, Abuja - The Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) has directed all its members nationwide to join other Nigerian workers to fully participate in the indefinite strike that has commenced nationwide from today, Monday, June 3.
According to The Nigerian Tribune, the union has also instructed the branch leadership in various universities to mobilise members under their watch for compliance.
The Punch also noted ASUU's directive.
More to follow...
